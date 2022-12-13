West Belfast café provides food to striking health workers

STAFF from a Glen Road café were out on the picket line today giving a morale boost to workers out on strike.

Health sector workers involved in the North's three biggest unions, Unison, Nipsa and GMB, as well as from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) were out today on strike for fair pay and better working conditions.

Those manning the picket lines received a welcome boost in the freezing cold temperatures after being given sandwiches and food from staff from Stacked Gourmet Sandwich Bar.

Stacked owner Conor Connolly said it was important to give workers some support in these difficult times.

"Standing by workers means a lot to me, it's something that's really important to us. Everybody knows what it's like to struggle at the moment, and it's tough seeing workers out there in the cold in the streets asking for money that they should be getting paid.

"Workers are the driving force behind everything in society and we're seeing these huge corporations rake in billions. They should be getting the wage they deserve."

SUPPORT: Roisin Connolly of Stacked helped prepare food for striking workers

Conor said they had previously given food out to postal workers who were on strike a few weeks ago.

"We gave food and support to workers a few weeks ago at Tomb Street, and as well to workers on strike in Mallusk. We gave them some food as a bit of moral support. People can often get caught up with their own things and workers can feel like no-one is listening to them, so it's good to go out there and give them some moral support. We received a lot of lovely messages afterwards thanking us for the food, but we didn't do it for the praise, we just wanted to show our support in a way that we could. It's always good to give a wee bit back."

Our Stacked vans out today visiting picket lines across the city bringing the Strikers food in support of the strikes! #SupportToAnyoneForcedToStrike



Team Stacked pic.twitter.com/KG8vUATtql — Stacked (@stackedglenroad) December 12, 2022

Stacked Gourmet Sandwich Bar have been open on the Glen Road for around four months and have already gained a strong following in the area for their food and service. The company also recently won 'Best Newcomer on the Translink Route' in this year's Best of the West awards.

Conor added: "The last few months have been very good and we've been very busy. We're very fortunate things have been going so well and for the people in the community who have supported us and come in for some of our food."