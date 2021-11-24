Dual sport move for Staffline chief Tina as sponsor of top GAA and soccer teams

AN ANDERSONSTOWN business leader says she is proud to be supporting women in sport by sponsoring St Gall’s GAC and Northern Ireland Women football team.

Tina McKenzie, CEO of Staffline Recruitment, praised St Gall's Minor Women's Team for setting a high standard in sport. "This team are exceptional ambassadors for fans of Gaelic football and those coming to the sport for the first time," she said.

"Reaching the ladies minor final is a tribute to the hard work of the squad and support of the management, coaches and backroom staff. They are all testament to the ability of sport to transcend barriers, proving nothing is impossible."

Tina says Staffline's focus on placing talented people into quality jobs syncs well with the values of the St Galls ladies' team.

"Given the high standards of performances being set this season, I look forward to seeing the team going from strength-to-strength, instilling pride in the St Galls name and encouraging aspiring future female players, Staffline will be supporting them fully."

Staffline also recently extended their deal as an official partner of the Northern Ireland senior international women’s team.

Tina McKenzie, CEO of Staffline with Northern Ireland Women's team manager Kenny Shiels and captain, Marissa Callaghan

This is an extension of its partnership deal with the Irish Football Association under which the all-Ireland recruitment company supports the association to promote, foster and deliver football for all.

Staffline already sponsors the Family Stand as well as the big screen at the National Football Stadium in Windsor Park.

Staffline backs the Irish FA’s Let Them Play youth strategy by managing the recruitment and employment of more than 80 coaches and casual staff to provide summer football camps and small-sided games centres across Northern Ireland throughout the year.

Explains Tina: "Staffline is proud to partner with the Northern Ireland senior international women's team, who have proven time and time again to be exceptional ambassadors for young football fans. The squad are testament to the ability of sport to transcend all barriers, proving nothing is impossible."

That's a view echoed by Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan: “It is great to have this backing from Staffline. Women’s and girls’ football is on a real high in Northern Ireland so we’re excited about having them on board.”