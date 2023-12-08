WATCH: Standing Stones launches its Christmas menu and events

STANDING Stones Lodge, located on the outstandingly picturesque heights of Divis and Black Mountain, have just launched their Christmas menu and events for the holiday period.

To celebrate the festive season, Standing Stones Lodge have developed a mouth-watering Christmas menu which starts at £30 for two courses or £34.95 for three. Some of the menu highlights include delicious pan-fried scallops, mini-Yorkshire pudding with a pea and mint puree or panko brie wedges on a raspberry vinaigrette crisp salad.

For mains there’s the traditional turkey and ham with all the trimmings or roast silverside eye of beef. Steak supplements are available and there is a vegetarian-friendly wild mushroom risotto.

Desserts include the traditional Christmas pudding, delicious white chocolate and Bailey’s cheesecake and much more! On December 16 there is a brilliant deal on – for £160 two people can get a two course meal, plus an arrival drink, a double or lodge room for the night and a night’s entertainment listening to talented local singer Alanna Flynn followed by a DJ afterparty in the main lodge.

For those who are just wanting to get away from it all over Christmas, for £350 you can stay for three nights – the 24, 25 and 26 December – with exclusive use of the hot tub for one night.

What better way is there to de-stress from the holiday hubbub by booking a few nights in the main guest house, featuring six exquisite en-suite rooms? But there are also 16 en-suite lodges located just beside the main building which can accommodate families of all sizes.

Bedrooms are also available for guests who require disabled access and are fitted with en-suite wet rooms. For New Year there is a party on with local DJ Stephen Beckett and an exclusive offer of a three-course meal for £30 or £160 for the evening’s entertainment and to stay the night.

For those looking to begin their New Year without a sore head, the Lodge’s unique location in the beautiful Belfast Hills is the perfect starting point for a refreshing walk to begin those New Year’s resolutions early. Wake up with a hike up Black Mountain and then pop back into the Lodge again to get warmed up with some refreshing drinks at the main Lodge’s bar.

Weather permitting, you can find yourself looking out over the majesty of Lough Neagh, the distant Mournes, Belfast City and Black Mountain. On a clear day, views of Slemish can also be enjoyed.

For nature lovers, walkers, hikers, and those just looking to relax and enjoy a wonderful meal with friends and family and have a brilliant night’s entertainment, Standing Stones Lodge is the place to be this festive season.