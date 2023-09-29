Male cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car on Stewartstown Road

INCIDENT: The scene on the Stewartstown Road on Friday morning Photo by RNU Béal Feirste

A WEST Belfast road has re-opened following a collision between a car and a cyslist on Friday morning.

The collision, involving a grey BMW car and a bicycle, occurred shortly before midday.

The male cyclist, aged in his 20’s, has been taken to hospital for treatment following the collision

The Stewartstown Road had been closed in both directions, between the Michael Ferguson Roundabout and Blacks Road, following a collision near Glengoland, with motorists being advised to avoid the area.

Emergency services and the Air Ambulance attended the scene after receiving a 999 call at 11.50am.

NI Ambulance Service despatched two emergency crews and one doctor to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to contact them at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 640 29/09/23."