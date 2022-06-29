Police appeal for information after motorbike stolen in Duncairn Gardens

POLICE in North Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses following the theft of a motorbike.

The vehicle was stolen within the vicinity of Duncairn Gardens, close to the junction at the Antrim Road at around 9pm on Monday night (June 20).

Inspector Rahilly said: “The stolen motorbike is of considerable monetary value and is blue and back in colour, it is a BMW 1200GS with a registration of EP 141 LX. A second bike, a red/black Honda Fireblade had also been damaged during this incident.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the Duncairn Gardens area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured dashcam footage to please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 603 21/06/22.

“We would especially appeal to anyone who may be offered the motorbike described for sale.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."