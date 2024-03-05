Scrambler and quad bike warning at Stoneyford Reservoir

NI WATER has warned against people using scramblers and quad bikes at Stoneyford Reservoir.

It comes after scrambler damage at on the reservoir embankments which has led to concerns over public safety and water services.

NI Water supply manager Gary Presho said: “NI Water strictly prohibits the use of scramblers or quad bikes across all its sites including on reservoir embankments. We urge those people who think this is harmless fun to stop this dangerous activity immediately.

“Not only do we have concerns for public safety but there is also the damage that is being caused to the reservoir embankment. The damage caused shows that grassland has been badly cut up and with the recent adverse weather and heavy rain we could well start to see erosion which could impact on the structural integrity of the dam.

“We are actively working with the local council and with the PSNI to find a permanent solution. We need to find a way to stop this anti-social behaviour before there is an accident and before significant damage happens to the actual dams here at Stoneyford.

"NI Water will consider ceasing public access to the area if such behaviour continues. NI Water depends on the common sense and goodwill of those using the site to treat it with respect.

"We understand people want to make the most of this scenic area but we would ask everyone to respect the area and other users. Report any inappropriate behaviour or vandalism to the PSNI on 101, Waterline 03457 440088 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."