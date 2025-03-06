STORIES FROM SMITHFIELD: There's something for everyone at Smithfield Market

SMITHFIELD Market has been a mainstay in Belfast city centre for over a century, showcasing the absolute best the city has to offer with original and unique businesses run by friendly and outgoing owners who also offer something that can’t be bought: the classic Belfast charm.

A large chunk of the current businesses inside Smithfield Market have been going for generations.

What is testament to the unique businesses and services on offer is that you won’t find any of the big faceless international brands inside, each business is thoroughly its own and there is something for everyone within.

In the first part of a three-week feature, the Andersonstown News took a trip down to speak with the owners.

Gary McCann runs McCann’s Army and Navy Surplus who have been selling surplus military gear since the 1940s.

The original shop was opened by Gary’s grandfather and was located in the old Smithfield Market before moving on to its current site 40 years ago.

A third generation owner of the store, Gary keeps McCann’s running with all your surplus needs from army jackets, boots, knives, memorabilia and authentic helmets.

"My grandfather opened the shop in the 1940s in the old Smithfield. My father ran it too before I took it over so it has always been in the family," he said.

Gary McCann

"An army surplus shop is a bit quirky and niche. It is perfect for Smithfield which has similar kind of businesses.

"There is a real sense of community in Smithfield. It is all local businesses which are all a bit different. The market setting is perfect for me. I don’t think I could survive if I was anywhere else.

"The general Smithfield area is a throwback to old Belfast. It is a very historic part of our city centre.

"Retirement for me is not far away but I will certainly miss it. I love the social side of it with my customers."

Veronica Benasa runs Manila Filipino Store, bringing a taste of home to her many Flipino customers.

Veronica Benasa

"I have been here since 2009. I think I am the only type of shop that serves the Filipino community in Belfast," she said.

"I enjoying seeing my customers come in and having a chat with them."

Paul McLarnon of Smithfield Carpets has been involved with the business since taking it over from his parents who first opened it in the 1990s. Paul offers deals on every sort of carpet and rug going and all at fantastic prices.

"We have been in business over 30 years. We have had a shop in every Smithfield there has been including the original one where Castlecourt used to be," he added.

Paul McLarnon

"Smithfield has changed so much over the years. One thing that hasn’t changed is the great people of Belfast.

"I have very fond memories of Smithfield. I basically grew up here and was always here with my mum and dad.

"There are only two original traders left here – ourselves and McCann’s. There is still a real sense of community here. Some of our customers tell us how their parents shopped in Smithfield.

"Our shop is unique compared to others. I like to think we have a good range of carpets and rugs and we keep our prices to a minimum for our customers."

Smithfield Market is opened Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5.30pm.