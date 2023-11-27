Stranmillis Primary School parking

ALLIANCE representatives in South Belfast are calling on the Department for Infrastructure to improve parking provision around Stranmillis Primary School.

The lack of space for vehicles on the school run is resulting in parents and carers parking on the double-yellow and zig-zag lines, causing sight-line difficulties for other road users.

Last week, a pupil’s dog was knocked down and killed as a vehicle attempted to manoeuvre around badly-parked cars.

Paula Bradshaw MLA said: “Stranmillis Primary and Nursery Schools are very popular, with numbers at capacity and operating from a small site.

"This has resulted in large number of pupils having to be dropped off and collected throughout the day."

Kate Nicholl MLA added: “It is shocking that the pupils' school journeys are becoming so perilous and we have written to the Department for Infrastructure and the PSNI to ask for their immediate attention to this issue.

"The dark mornings and early evenings and the weather are compounding the problem and we just cannot see the next incident resulting in a child being knocked down and potentially killed.

"In the meantime, we are also calling on those travelling around the school at drop-off and pick-up times to be very conscious that this parking is causing children to have to walk between these cars and so, to be extra vigilant until the issues have been resolved.”

A Departmental spokesperson said: “The Department can confirm it has been contacted by Ms Bradshaw about parking at Stranmillis Primary School and will make contact with her to arrange a site visit to assess if any action can be taken.”