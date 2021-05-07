Street protest artists' collective nominated for Turner Prize

The role of artists in society is often overlooked or laughed at, treated with suspicion or ridiculed. The artist has become a mythical creature, often not content with the status quo and pushing for new boundaries. Many do not receive the recognition for the work they do, but still they push on.

In Belfast, we have three generations of arts practitioners in a small city, sharing knowledge, supporting one another, failing, learning, enjoying, getting fed up with art and trying again.

Fantastic news of #ArrayCollective @TurnerPrize_SMS nomination - They made this brilliant presentation for #ArtistsMakeChange last year-really getting to the essence of their activities, approach and ethics.

So great to have your brilliant work recognised https://t.co/6m1Ybmn0kl — AirSpace Gallery (@AirSpaceGallery) May 7, 2021

New practitioners are welcomed into the chaos and collectives pop up with likemindedness and hurl the city forward. Array Collective — shortlisted this morning for the Turner Prize, the premier award for arts in the UK — emerged out of Array studios which has been going in the city for 20 years.

Four other artists collectives, Black Obsidian Sound System - B.O.S.S, Cooking Sections, Gentle/Radical, and Project Art Works are also shortlisted. An exhibition of the five will be presented in Coventry from 29 September 2021-12 January 2022 with the announcement of the winner on 1 December 2021. The monetary prize is £25,000 but the reward in coverage and exposure — for the artists and their causes — is worth much more than that. The jurors have focused on collectives this year, indicating perhaps collective knowledge and inspiration will get us through this next phase of humanity.



Array Collective are thrilled to announce our nomination for the 2021 #TurnerPrize which will take place at @The_Herbert as part of the UK City of Culture celebrations. We are absolutely delighted, but can not quite believe it! Thanks to our allies, supporters and partners in art https://t.co/LvaBNvJydj pic.twitter.com/v9Z8rSGtE0 — Array (@array_studios) May 7, 2021

You may have seen the collective at rallies, parades and protests in Belfast where they make themselves known dressed for the occasion as Sheila na Gigs, Big Ben or whatever inspires them. They made a splash at the Rally for Choice 2017-2019, Pride 2017-2019, International Women's Day 2019 and Save the NHS 2018.



A big break came for them when they were successfully selected to exhibit in London at Jerwood Arts in a series called Collaborate in 2019

There are 11 artists in the collective: Sighle Bhreathnach-Cashell, Sinéad Bhreathnach-Cashell, Jane Butler, Emma Campbell, Alessia Cargnelli, Mitch Conlon, Clodagh Lavelle, Grace McMurray, Stephen Millar, Laura O'Connor, Thomas Wells.

I’ve come across them all at different stages of their careers In Belfast. Stephen Millar was the art therapist at Naiscoil an Droichid until their budget was cut. Clodagh Lavelle is a whirlwind of creativity at the Ulster Museum. Sinéad Bhreathnach-Cashell has made some great art productions in Conway Mill and at the Linen Biennale. Mitch Colon, Thomas Wells and Jane Butler are three of the Freelands Foundations artists selected by Pssquared for support. Each individual has buckets of creativity on their own but together they spin into a different sphere. Transcending political divisions in Belfast they make art a force to be reckoned with. I like their ‘Éire Says Relax’ slogan. I think a trip to Coventry is on the cards. I’m so delighted that some Belfast artists are getting a spotlight and recognition they deserve.



Peter Mutcher creative director/ caretaker of of Ps2 Project space in the City centre said:

“Congratulations to the Array Collective and studios, it is a recognition and validation for a political, engaged art practice not displayed in a gated gallery setting, but on the streets, using a visual language which picks from histories of art, queer culture, political activism and personal imagination."