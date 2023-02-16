Student accommodation plans rejected by planners

REJECTED: A CGI of the student accommodation seen from Little Donegall Street

PLANS for further student accommodation in Belfast city centre have been rejected by Belfast City Council planners.

The application by Mandeville Developments NI Ltd proposed the erection of a Purpose Built Managed Student Accommodation (PBMSA) development comprising 795 units across Library Street, Stephen Street, Little Donegall Street and Union Street.

This application was previously considered by the Planning Committee in January but deferred to enable consideration of a late report from the Council’s City Regeneration and Development Unit, which includes reference to the Inner Northwest Masterplan.

Since the initial report was completed, one letter of objection has been received, questioning the need for further student accommodation in the area, no benefits to local community, noise pollution and reduction of sunlight.

At Tuesday night's Planning Committee, the application was rejected.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: "I attended the Planning Committee to object to another 800 student units, that's on top of almost 8,000 already granted.

"Committee rejected the approval on basis of material impact to Masterplan for area including homes for people with approximately 2,700 living in acute housing stress."