Steps taken to prevent suicides at motorway bridges

WORK will finally begin this summer to install suicide prevention measures on two notorious bridges.

A pilot scheme has been approved by the Department for Infrastructure to install the measures at Clifton Street and Divis Street bridges.

Both bridges have seen a number of suicides and suicide attempts in recent years.

Sinn Féin Councillor Taylor McGrann said: "I am delighted to hear the news that work is finally going to begin in the summer which will add suicide prevention measures to bridges.

"This will be an initial pilot scheme which will include Clifton Street and Divis Street bridges.

"Back in 2019 I set out along with Carál Ní Chuilín MLA and joined her in campaigning for further suicide prevention on bridges.

"This infrastructure clearly saves lives and I hope to see the Department for Infrastructure include it on all bridges following the pilot scheme as it is needed as soon as possible.

"It is great to see some things that we have spent years working on finally starting to take shape."

North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín added: "This infrastructure is vital to saving lives and I am delighted after years of campaigning this work is finally beginning."