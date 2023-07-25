TRANSLINK is once again partnering with Bangor’s Open House Festival this summer to encourage everyone to take public transport to the much-loved events.
Visitors to Bangor’s major summer festival can enjoy a fun and great value day out by choosing from a range of offers including the Family & Friends Ticket offering up to two adults and four children unlimited bus and train day travel for just £23, or 25 per cent off NI Railways day return tickets after 9.30am.
For those heading to Open House Festival’s popular Picnic in the Park – which is hosted at Ward Park from 3-5pm every Sunday in July and August and features a wide range of local bands – there’s the Sunday Day Tracker ticket for £9/£4.50 (adult/child) which offers unlimited travel across the rail network. For full details plus information on all other fare offers, and resources to help plan your journey, visit here.