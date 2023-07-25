Summer trips to Bangor's Open House Festival by bus or rail

ON THE MOVE: Getting ready for the coastal extravaganza are Translink Inspector Ian Scott and Alison Gordon from Open House Festival

TRANSLINK is once again partnering with Bangor’s Open House Festival this summer to encourage everyone to take public transport to the much-loved events.

Visitors to Bangor’s major summer festival can enjoy a fun and great value day out by choosing from a range of offers including the Family & Friends Ticket offering up to two adults and four children unlimited bus and train day travel for just £23, or 25 per cent off NI Railways day return tickets after 9.30am.

For those heading to Open House Festival’s popular Picnic in the Park – which is hosted at Ward Park from 3-5pm every Sunday in July and August and features a wide range of local bands – there’s the Sunday Day Tracker ticket for £9/£4.50 (adult/child) which offers unlimited travel across the rail network. For full details plus information on all other fare offers, and resources to help plan your journey, visit here.