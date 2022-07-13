Grant for North Belfast mental health group

FUNDING BOOST: Joe Donnelly, CEO, and Mickey Meehan, Youth Coordinator from Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues (TAMHI), with Kelly Hayes from SPAR NI

A NORTH Belfast mental health organisation has received a grant of £3,000 from SPAR NI thanks to the return of their Community Cashback Scheme.

TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues) works across the North to promote mental health in sports clubs, schools and youth groups, empowering young volunteers through training and providing resources and tools to help support members of their 129 clubs.

Joe Donnelly, CEO of TAMHI says they aim to inspire volunteers to get out into their local community to address an important subject in a way young people in the community can enjoy and engage with.

“We do this by delivering such initiatives as Mental Wealth Games, which promote positive mental wellbeing through fun and games, which opens up communication between our young people and volunteers.

“This grant will help our work in the community significantly, allowing us to further promote the mental health and wellbeing of young people here in Northern Ireland.

“In particular, this grant will help us with essential promotional material and much needed equipment to support our growing work in the community.”

The group often dress up and give out treats throughout the North Belfast community on holidays and special occasions, spreading joy to young people who need it most.

Volunteers of the group use training, resources and coaching to promote emotional wellbeing and mental health among sports clubs across the country, serving a considerable amount of the community, currently standing at 24,000 people, as well as working with 14 local schools, running youth wellbeing workshops and leadership programmes.

Launched in April, SPAR announced £100,000 for charities across the UK. Six community groups from across the North were recipients of grants, with a total of £20,000 being donated across the organisations.