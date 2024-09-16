Taoiseach Simon Harris to meet GAA to discuss Casement Park

TAOISEACH Simon Harris is to meet with GAA officials this week to discuss the way forward after the British government’s announcement that it will not part-fund the redevelopment of Casement Park in time for the Andersonstown venue to be built ahead of Euro 2028.

On Friday night Secretary of State Hilary Benn wrote to Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to inform him that the British government will not be proceeding with funding the stadium project in time for Euro 2028. Casement was one of ten stadia in Ireland and Britain due to host the UEFA soccer tournament in four years' time. The British government's decision means that Belfast will not now host four Euro '28 games.

Politicians reacted angrily to the British government’s decision.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “This weekend’s announcement that the British Government is not in a position to complete the development of Casement Park in time for Euro 2028 has been met with understandable disappointment.

“The overriding factor is the doubt around Casement being ready in time for the tournament and its test events. I share the disappointment that Euro 2028 games will not be played at a redeveloped Casement, but we must not lose sight of the opportunity to have another top-class sporting facility in a city that thrives on sport.

“I will meet with the GAA in the coming week, and I have already confirmed to Prime Minister Starmer that the €50 million the Irish government pledged to the project will remain in place, regardless of the decision around Euro 2028.

“How to proceed is a matter for the Northern Ireland Executive and the British Government, and I will engage with the First and deputy First Ministers on how we can help.

“It is essential the positive effects of Ireland and the UK co-hosting Euro 2028 is felt in all parts of these islands.

“We will work closely with the UK and all stakeholders to achieve this.”

For over a decade Casement Park has been at the centre of a long and protracted saga, and lies derelict since 2013 when the gates were closed in readiness for the building of a new provincial GAA stadium.

In March 2011 the Stormont Executive agreed funding for major upgrades to Casement Park, Windsor Park and Ravenhill. The soccer and rugby venues were both quickly redeveloped, however, initial planning permission for the new Casement Park was quashed in December 2014 when the High Court in Belfast ruled a ministerial decision granting planning approval for the redevelopment of the stadium was unlawful, amid concerns from some residents regarding the impact of the new stadium on their lives.

Ulster GAA have written to Secretary of State Hilary Benn seeking an "urgent meeting".