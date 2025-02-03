Teenager stabbed in the eye in North Belfast

A TEENAGER has suffered nerve damage after being stabbed in the eye during an attack in North Belfast.

The 19-year-old male was walking in Eia Street, off the Antrim Road, at around 7.45pm on Friday night when three men wearing dark, coloured tracksuits got out of a dark coloured car. One of the men was armed with an unknown weapon and stabbed the male in the eye.

The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries, which required a number of stitches and he suffered nerve damage behind the eye.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 881 01/02/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”