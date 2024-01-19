Terry takes a step back from popular Clonard Facebook page

STEPPING DOWN: Terry McMillen has run a popular Facebook page on the Clonard area for several years

A CLONARD man, well-known for running a popular Facebook page documenting the history, births, deaths and events which have shaped the area over the last century, has decided to take a break, due to work commitments.

Terry McMillen, known widely for his page 'Terry Clonard Area McMillen' has gathered followers from across the city and the globe. Originally starting off as a small project to share some historical pictures of the area, the page has grown over the years to become an online community hub.

STREETS: Terry's page is packed with historical photos sent in by local people

Speaking on how the page got started, Terry said: "The Clonard page was started by a girl called Jackie Higgins in 2008 where there were a few of us contributing photos from the internet or our biscuit tins and it took off from there.

"The page was based on community alerts, reminiscing, historical facts, remembering our Clonard residents and our patriot dead on their anniversaries. Each morning the community got an early morning Holy Catholic blessing with a nice spiritual humble post then a few memorial photos to kick the day off."

Terry continued saying that the page evolved into him receiving numerous photos and messages each day from home and abroad – with people looking to connect with their heritage or just doing some reminiscing.

"I would’ve received many residents' messages or photos or historical facts whether they lived in Australia or Canada or just around the corner in Bombay Street," he said.

"Everyone really chipped in and helped make the page probably the best community page around and that’s no exaggeration with the banter and craic, sleggin’ beyond comprehension in which the district was always famous for."

MEMORIES: Terry (third right) with friends from Clonard including Director Seán Murray (right)

Terry said the success of the page was down to the indomitable community spirit which he believes was shaped, not only by the people who lived there, but also by its unique geography in the city.

"I've lived in the Clonard area for many years and I have always been aware of the tremendous community spirit here. It was always something special," he said.

"This is totally understandable in light of what the various generations endured, especially the various pogroms over the years.

"We were always aware as a bordering district with the Shankill and Woodvale on how dangerous it was as kids and with so many innocent young men murdered and so many brave men and women having to step up and defend the area for so long, especially after the attacks on our area in 1969 by loyalists aided by RUC personnel and the tensions running high for many years after.

"That’s why it was always a strong closely knitted republican community and the recent pandemic proved that as well with the sheer hard work committed by the Clonard Residents' Association."

HISTORY: Terry's page is a treasure trove for Belfast's republican history – here Liam Hannaway observes the funeral of Óglach Charlie Hughes, May 1971

The success of Terry's page came from the community contributions with hundreds of people providing photographs, stories and anecdotes, as well as the people who used the page announcing community drives and charitable events.

Speaking about the contributions from the community over the years Terry said: "We have many locals who were fountains of knowledge such as Dougie, Spike, Albert, Dan Jack, Harry Murphy, Big Glen, Paul Moyna, my Dad and many more.

"I want to give a very special mention to Malachy Dickie who gave us so many years of wonderful photographs throughout the dark days and up to recent years and Desy McDonnell and Seán Collins with his wonderful collection of photos.

"I also want to thank Seán Collins not only for the photography but also the butcher shop who was more than generous over the years with donations, along with many local businesses from Saveways to Greene’s to Donnelly’s and other local legends who always gave a helping hand such as European and World Amateur Boxing Champion Michael Conlan and everyone else on the page who would regularly give donations or send the odd picture or two.

"Many of the contributions we received were from locals across the globe who asked for prayers for their loved ones who were ill, physically or mentally, and we all prayed for them. We all learned something new every day, including myself."

FESTIVE: Santa visits some local kids amidst the rubble in Clonard

The Clonard man said he hoped the page would continue to be used for people looking for historical photographs of the streets or of loved ones and said for such a small area geographically, it contains a wealth of history.

"The history of this area is incredible, the amount of famous actors or sportsmen and women throughout the years has been countless. A certain famous weatherman, a big connection to Walt Disney's Darby O’Gill, pop singers, a famous director – isn't that right Seán – All-Ireland champion fiddlers, the local musicians who taught John Lennon the Uillean pipes and the founding of the peace process or the peace talks in the Clonard Monastery."

AWARD: Terry after passing his GCSE in Irish

Terry said his decision to take a step back from the page was taken due to wanting to spend more time with family and focus on his new career, but he said he will be working on making all of the posts and photo collections public so they can be accessed by all in the future.

"With myself other priorities have taken over. I've recently become self-employed which is an arduous task in itself. I need to allocate more time to my family, especially my beloved wife Aisling.

"I'm still also trying to master my native tongue at Cumann Chluain Árd, also with Cormac 'Buzz' O’Brien online and Brendan Liggot in Ardoyne. My continuous fascination is in learning to play my Uillean pipes, I really do have the Uillean pipe virus.

"The Clonard Area page is still open with access to thousands of stories associated with the district and I'm working on making it all available for public viewing.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my stint over the years and I would like to thank all the members of the page. I hope my work on the page has left a good legacy to inspire someone or others to continue on, take over or even start their own with local news and sports bulletins, photos and banter and to keep it totally inclusive without bias for all members.

"Go raibh céad míle maith agaibh, gabhaim buíochas libh as do chuid ama, Cluain Ard abú, Tarlach."