TG4 is seeking a Weather and Continuity presenter based at TG4 Headquarters in Baile na hAbhann, County Galway.

This wide-ranging role involves bringing the TG4 schedule to life for audiences on television and social media, and provides a valuable opportunity for individuals eager to take the next step in their media career.

Many well-known presenters began their careers on TG4’s continuity presenters’ panel, including Aoife Ní Thuairisg, Síle Seoige and Dáithí Ó Sé among many others.

The successful candidate will work as a Continuity and Weather Presenter for TG4. Their duties will include presenting weather information on scheduled working days, delivering programme-related content and continuity on TG4, and undertaking scriptwriting, voiceover, and social media work. They will also represent TG4 at events on occasion.

Applicants must have excellent Irish, both spoken and written, demonstrate strong presentation skills, a confident and engaging on-screen presence, clear and articulate speech, and excellent written and verbal communication skills.

A training course will be provided for candidates who are shortlisted. This course will run from 16–20 February 2026, in partnership with Gréasán na Meán, and will provide a taste of various aspects of presentation.

From this shortlist, two candidates will be selected to undertake a number of weeks’ work experience at TG4.

If you have excellent Irish and a natural flair for presenting, this is your chance.

Full details are available at www.tg4.ie/foluntais