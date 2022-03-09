WATCH: Shadow of the Half Moon over Tiger's Bay women

LAUNCH: The production cast and team behind 'The Half Moon'

A NEW play about four generations of women from one family in the Tiger’s Bay area of North Belfast is in rehearsals.

'The Half Moon' is the latest play by Green Shoot Productions.

Written by Alice Malseed, one of the North's most exciting new playwrights, the play explores the lives of three generations of women from the 1940s to the present day living in Tiger's Bay.

Expectations, family dynamics, their place at home, in the workforce and in the community, are explored in this sharply perceptive one-person production.

Is a strong sense of home a double- edged sword; simultaneously allowing these women to feel comfortable but ultimately burdened?

Starring Ruby Campbell, The Half Moon unveils a rich tapestry of female characters who will make us all look again at our own lives.

This week, the play was launched at Duncairn Community Centre in Upper Mervue Street in the heart of Tiger's Bay.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, the all-female cast, alongside women from the area were in attendance.

The cast and production team were joined by Maud Hanna, the area's oldest resident, who helped with research for the play.

Co-producer, Nikki Turner said: “Green Shoot Theatre Company might be led by playwright Martin Lynch, but this production is all about women.

"Tiger’s Bay women were the source of the stories, it is written by Alice Malseed, directed by Emily Foran and the set design is by Dublin-based designer Pai Rathaya. Green Shoot is keen to promote young female artistes and it’s great to celebrate them for International Women’s Day.”

Playwright, Martin Lynch added: “As part of our company ethos to provide a voice for working-class communities, we’ve made a commitment to give a voice to the much-neglected Tiger’s Bay area. We will spend the next two years creating various methods and platforms to articulate that voice.”

“As well as a comprehensive Theatre Training Workshop and Mentoring programme open to all residents, we have commissioned two plays by Alice Malseed and Gary Mitchell.

"We will also publish a book about the Social History of the area written by the people themselves, as well as providing theatre visits for local groups.

"Scheduled for 2023, the Gary Mitchell play will be a large-scale production with 40/50 local residents acting in it.”

'The Half Moon' will run from March 27 to April 10 at the following venues:

March 27: MacRory Hall, Duncairn Gardens

March 29: Duncairn Arts Centre, Antrim Road

March 30: Skainos Centre, Newtownards Road

March 31: The Hubb Resource Centre, Shore Road

April 1: Shaftesbury Community Centre, Balfour Avenue

April 2: Cultúrlann, Falls Road

April 6-10: The MAC Theatre, St Anne's Square

For tickets and more information, please contact local venues or Green Shoot Productions.