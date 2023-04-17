ELECTION '23: Workers' Party announce three West Belfast candidates

THE Workers' Party have announced three West Belfast candidates will stand in the upcoming Council elections in May.

Patrick Crossan will be standing in the Colin area; Ursula Meighan in the Black Mountain; and Tony Walls will be standing in Court. All three will be campaigning under the banner ‘Putting class back into politics.’

In a joint statement announcing their candidacy, the three candidates were highly critical of the records of the major parties and what they described as their contempt for working people and their families and the everyday problems that they face.

Ursula Meighan will be standing in Black Mountain

“The only things that the major parties have offered to working people in this area are flags, culture wars, unemployment and poverty,” they said.

“It’s time for them to move over! It’s time for real change. It’s time to deliver on health, housing, education, childcare and all the other priorities in life. It’s time we put class back into politics.”

Tony Walls will be standing in Court

“Only the Workers' Party can promise that, and we are committed to helping people to realise their full potential and secure a better quality of life for working people and their families.”