Threat against mural artist Danny Devenny withdrawn

A THREAT against Danny Devenny have been withdrawn, according to the West Belfast mural artist.



Mr Devenny was speaking on Saturday as members of the community gathered at Divis Street to show their support after two men had visited his home last week and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t return an Irish Republican Prisoners’ Welfare Association mural board to the International Wall, which had been removed along with other murals to accommodate a huge Gaza mural. The IRPWA represents New IRA prisoners.



West Belfast MP Paul Maskey had called for the threat to be withdrawn.



Mr Devenny said he has now been told that the threat to shoot him has been lifted.

Rally for Palestinian muralist, Danny Devenny at the International Wall, Belfast, following a death threat this week. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/aP0qgWShta — Red Wolf (@RedWolf_ie) June 22, 2024

Speaking on Saturday Danny said: “The allegation that we are trying to censor another political group is complete nonsense, because when you think about it, we’ve Jim McCann sitting here, are we trying to censor you and the CR gas group when you loaned us the space? The Springhill massacre group, are we trying to censor them when they loaned us the space to highlight the genocide which is taking place? So, I think we should keep the focus on Palestine and thank you all very much.”