Three arrested after Sandy Row fire disturbance

THREE people have been arrested after a disturbance in the Sandy Row area of South Belfast.

Police were on patrol in the area at around 6.30pm on Wednesday evening when they witnessed three people setting items on fire. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

Officers at the scene arrested two men, both aged 29, and a woman, aged 37, on suspicion of provocative behaviour and arson. They remain in police custody at this time.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Morton said: “As we continue to investigate this incident we appeal to anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time, to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 1521 22/05/24.”

"You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."