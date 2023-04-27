Three friends' touching tribute to Stacie

HAIR TODAY... Pals Margaret, Johanna and Una raised over £4,700 in aid of West Wellbeing

THREE friends have paid a touching tribute on the 20th anniversary of a young woman who tragically lost her life to suicide.

With over 50 years of friendship, Johanna McCullough, Margaret Murphy and Una Murray shaved their hair together in aid of West Wellbeing, a Colin-based Suicide Prevention Charity – a cause very close to their own hearts.

Johanna lost her daughter Stacie to suicide twenty years ago this month. Stacie was just 21 when she died.

“My Stacie was the most beautiful girl," said Johanna. "She was gorgeous, stunningly beautiful, and full of life. She loved her clothes and her style.

“In January, she would have been 41 years old. All my grandkids who never met her celebrate her birthdays with cakes, lighting candles and balloons. They celebrate her.”

The uplifting event brought the entire community together, with the women raising the impressive amount of £4,700 for the West Wellbeing Centre.

Johanna McCullough, Margaret Murphy and Una Murray

Located in the Dairy Farm Centre on the Stewartstown Road, West Wellbeing provides vital counselling and mental health services. Established in 2021, the organisation offers one-to-one counselling, bespoke workshops, training programmes, critical response call-outs, child art and play therapy, advocacy services, befriending and community outreach.

“I have never felt as comfortable going in anywhere as I have into West Wellbeing in 20 years, the people in it are amazing," Johanna said.

Last year, the women were involved in creating the powerful Wall of Hope at the Dairy Farm. The event gave family and friends the opportunity to share a photograph and messages to their loved ones who they had lost to suicide.

Large crowd gathered to show their support

Johanna also volunteers with West Wellbeing doing Arts and Crafts. She continued: "You are not alone and there is somewhere to go if you need help.

“It was a privilege to sit with these women and to shave our heads together – an absolute privilege."