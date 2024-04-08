Ticket inspector assaulted on the Glider

A TICKET inspector has been assaulted during an attack on a Glider at the weekend.

The incident happed shortly before 5.30pm on Saturday evening. Police say the ticket inspector was assaulted by a male who punched him in the chest before getting off the Glider with two other males.

The male was described as being in his teens, five feet in height and of slim build. He was described as wearing a grey coloured hooded tracksuit top with the hood up and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

PSNI Inspector Brown said: “Any assault is completely unacceptable, but an attack on a member of staff who is assisting the local community is absolutely abhorrent.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1405 06/04/24. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”