Tim Hortons to open at Kennedy Centre later this year

CANADA'S FAVOURITE: Coffee and Donut chain Tim Hortons will open at the Kennedy Centre later this year

ICONIC Canadian restaurant brand, Tim Hortons will open a new restaurant and drive-thru in West Belfast later this year.

Famed for its coffee, delicious donuts and signature Timbits, fans of the brand and visitors to the local area, will get to experience a taste of Canada much closer to home.

The new venue at The Kennedy Centre will bring the total of Tim Hortons venues in the city to four.

The restaurant, alongside another new outlet in Newtownards, is set to create a total of 100 jobs for the local community, offering a combination of full-time and part-time roles with impressive progression and training opportunities.

The brand-new venues will please many superfans, each offering dine-in seating for up to 90 guests as well as its renowned drive-thru service for those on-the-go. Delivery options will also be made available following the launch.

Known for its impressive opening giveaways, locals are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled and follow the Tim Hortons®Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages for more news.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK commented: “We have a huge fan base in Northern Ireland, so we are particularly excited to bring Tim Hortons to Newtownards and West Belfast.

"Both of which have a thriving community, full of families, commuters, and individuals that will be delighted to hear we’re bringing our Canadian charm a little closer to home.

“Our amazing team play a key part in the success of our brand, and we are delighted to announce over 50 roles will be on offer at each restaurant.

"We cannot wait to connect with the wonderful communities and welcome applications from all those passionate about a career in hospitality, no matter the experience.”