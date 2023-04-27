ELECTION '23: Tomás hoping to add to the Sinn Féin Oldpark team

SINN Féin Oldpark DEA candidate Tomás Ó Néill says the more representation the party has, the more they can continue to deliver for local people.

Tomás is hoping to secure a fourth seat for the party in Oldpark in the upcoming Belfast City Council election on May 18, alongside sitting councillors JJ Magee, Nichola Bradley and Ryan Murphy.

Tomás is a familiar face in the area, thanks to his work with Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain and Pearse's GAC.

"I grew up locally and have spent my entire life so far in North Belfast," he said. "The GAA and Irish language would be two areas that I would be well known for."

Asked about the issues on the doors, Tomás said there is a lot of frustration with the lack of a Stormont government.

"People on the doors are raising bread and butter council issues such as bins getting lifted on time, alleyways getting cleaned and issues with parks and pitches," he continued.

Dog fouling, street parking and - most importantly - the need for a functioning, locally accountable assembly on the doors from Deanby up into Dunkeld.



Any local issues, keep 'em coming! @ Oldpark Road https://t.co/tSvZXcPU0J — Tomás Ó Néill (@TomasON_SF) February 9, 2023

"People are also frustrated with the lack of a Stormont Assembly and an Executive and issues around health and education.

"In terms of improving North Belfast, there is ongoing consultation over the second phase of Girdwood which would be a massive addition to the local community. I would like to see the Waterworks utilised more. It is a wonderful facility.

"We all know the need for GAA pitches in North Belfast which is the Council’s responsibility."

Tomás also defended the party voting to increase rates for Belfast residents and said it was necessary to protect Council workers' jobs and services.

"I think it is easier for parties with a smaller representation in Council to say whatever they want," he said. "You can wish away rates but we don’t want to make thousands of Council workers redundant overnight.

"There is a substantial cost to maintain Council services. Tough decisions have to be made at Council. If you want to support workers, you are not supporting them really if you want to abolish rates and their wage.

"Unfortunately a rates increase was something that had to be done. The global economic crisis and rising energy costs was not created locally but everyone has had to respond to it."

Oldpark DEA

Tomás says the party's record of delivering in Oldpark DEA stands for itself and says an additional elected councillor can help them achieve more.

"I can comfortably stand over our record of delivery in North Belfast. We are in a privileged position to have the MP, the two most popular MLAs and three councillors in the Oldpark area who are regularly on the ground," he added.

"We have regular clinics where people can call in and get advice on housing, benefits and whatever else. I am not aware of any other party who is on the ground as much.

"If we increase Sinn Féin representation locally, we can increase the impact we have on the ground and amplify the voice of local people.

"Coming into this campaign, we have three strong candidates in JJ Magee, Nichola Bradley and Ryan Murphy who are well grounded in North Belfast.

"I believe I am a good fit to add to the team. We have had four years of strong delivery in the Oldpark area. The more representation we have, the more we can do on the ground."