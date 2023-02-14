Tragedy at sea as Belfast rescue charity save 105 refugees but three die in attempt

RESCUE: Crew from the 'Sea Eye 4' on a recent rescue mission in the Mediterranean Sea

A CHARITY founded by Belfast musician Joby Fox has returned from its latest mission in the Mediterranean after rescuing 105 people in dangerous circumstances. Sadly three refugees died during the rescue operation, including a young mother.

Last year Refugee Rescue was involved in saving almost 1,000 migrants. Since 2015 they have rescued over 16,000 people, including families and children.

Refugee Rescue has been partnered with the German organisation Sea-Eye since 2021. On February 6 the search-and-rescue ship ‘Sea Eye 4’ arrived in the port of Naples having departed from Borriana, Spain, last week.

From Naples the crew carried out two rescues. It was during the first rescue that two bodies were recovered from a metal boat that had been floating, lost at sea for six days. One of the deceased was a young mother whose husband and baby are among the survivors.

RESCUED: A refugee is treated after being saved at sea by the Belfast charity

Refugee Rescue operates a fast rescue boat named ‘Mo Chara’ which is able to quickly launch from the rescue ship to aid refugees stuck in hazardous conditions.

After the second rescue the ship returned to port in Naples and it was reported that several refugees were in a critical condition. During the return voyage two refugees had to be evacuated by helicopter and one subsequently died in hospital thereafter.

Refugee Rescue Co-founder, Joby Fox said:

"For as long as we have been providing search and rescue in the Mediterranean, loss of life in this way is unacceptable and will always be unacceptable. We will continue to do the best that we can to save lives in challenging circumstances".

Joby stated the ship will now return to the port of Borriana for routine maintenance.