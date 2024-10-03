Trains set to get green light at Belfast Grand Central Station from next week

TRAINS are set to start operating from Belfast Grand Central Station from Sunday October 13.

This will see the rail line between Belfast and Lisburn reopen for passenger services and Enterprise services will operate to/from Belfast Grand Central Station.

The opening of the £340 million transport hub last month was marred in controversy after it opened without Irish language signage, despite being advised to do so by Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd and Belfast City Council.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “We are pleased to announce that good progress has been made on the Rail Safety Certification process.

"While our teams across Translink and Department for Infrastructure will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the completion of this process we are now taking appropriate steps to plan the start of rail services from Grand Central Station on Sunday, October 13.

“Over the coming days we will start to put plans in place to enable the timely start of rail operations, so everything is ready to go for customers as soon as the certification process is fully complete.

“We know this will be good news for many of our rail customers, who need to use this main terminus station for Belfast. The start of rail at Grand Central Station will bring enhanced connectivity and integration of the wider public transport network with bus, coach and rail connections across the island.

Irish language activists are holding a protest at the new Belfast Grand Central Station after failure to erect dual-language signage following its opening. pic.twitter.com/3nHFnhotH7 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) September 12, 2024

“The new train station will also see automatic ticketing gates introduced and passengers can purchase tickets which they can scan at gates to speed up journeys and enhance convenience.

“Passengers can buy their ticket from one of the rail ticket vending machines in the station, use the mLink mobile app or iLink Smartcard. You can also buy online and collect at the ticket vending machine."

Meanwhile, the launch of an hourly Enterprise service between Belfast and Dublin is being planned for Tuesday, October 29.

“This development which will see 15 services leave Belfast every day – a total of 30 running in both directions -– is a massive boost for people, communities, businesses, the economy and the environment," added Chris.

“The launch of bus services from the new station has been very smooth and reaction from our passengers has been extremely positive. We are now very much looking forward to welcoming train passengers in the coming weeks”, Chris concluded.

A new rail timetable will be in place and passengers will be encouraged to plan their trip using information on the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner available from Monday, 7th October 2024.