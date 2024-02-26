Translink strike suspended as workers vote on improved pay offer

STRIKE SUSPENDED: Bus and train services will run as normal this week

A PLANNED 72-hour strike by Translink workers this week has been suspended to allow union members to vote on an improved pay offer.

Workers were set to walk out from midnight on Monday, but following an improved pay offer by Translink the three public transport trade unions (GMB, SIPTU and Unite) have called off the action to ballot members on the new deal.

Talks between unions and Translink management took place on Sunday following the rejection of an initial pay offer by management last Thursday.

Workers in all three trade unions will now vote on the offer – the dates of the ballot will be announced in the coming days.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has welcomed the suspension of the transport strike which had been planned for later this week.

“Resolving public sector pay quickly has been a key priority for the Executive," he said. "This is a positive development which I very much welcome.

"I want to thank the Uunions and Translink management for their determination to find a resolution to this dispute.”