TRANSLINK'S Tree Management and Railway Safety Teams have visited St Mary’s Star of the Sea in North Belfast to engage pupils in a fun and educational session focused on railway safety and environmental protection.

The visit helped pupils understand how Translink keeps the railway safe while also caring for wildlife and the natural environment along the network.

The children took part in interactive safety activities and learned why managing trees and vegetation beside the tracks plays such a vital role in railway operations.

The session included important safety messaging about staying away from tracks, respecting signage, and making safe travel choices. Pupils also explored how trained ecologists carry out surveys to protect local wildlife like bats, birds, and badgers before any work begins along the railway.

Learning is fun at St Mary's Star of the Sea

During the visit, pupils learned how Translink works to protect the North's biodiversity while keeping the railway safe. They discovered how the team carefully plans tree management to minimise impacts on local communities and the natural environment.

Mrs McKeating, teacher at St Mary’s Star of the Sea, said: “The children really enjoyed the learning experience with the Translink team. The presentation helped them understand how important safety is around the railway and how everyone can help look after the environment.”

Allan Stewart, Translink Senior Programme Manager, added: ‘‘It is fantastic to share our work on the Translink Tree Management Project with pupils at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Primary School. Their curiosity about the railway and the environment is inspiring. Safety is our top priority, and managing lineside trees helps keep everyone protected while supporting local wildlife.”