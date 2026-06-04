THIS Friday night, West Belfast will come together to celebrate its local heroes at the much-loved Best of the West Awards — a powerful reminder of the pride, resilience, and heart that runs through the community.

From community workers and volunteers to independent businesses, artists, and everyday changemakers, the awards shine a light on those who make a real difference in people’s lives in the West of the city. The event will be filled with laughter, music, and heartfelt moments — a true celebration of the best of what the West has to offer.

Whether it’s the corner café that’s become a second home, the youth club that never gives up on its kids, or your best local pub where you enjoy a pint — this will be a night to remember.

As the community gathers to lift each other up, one thing’s certain: West Belfast will be shining bright this Friday night.

Pete Marshall, Service Delivery Manager at sponsors Translink, has a final message for all nominees.

"On behalf of Translink, we are delighted to be involved once again in the Best of the West awards for 2026," he said.

"Thanks to all those who continue to support us in serving you in our community in the West, we will always strive to improve our services and experience to you.

"A further thanks to the event sponsors and event organisers.

"We hope that you all have a great night celebrating the successes across this side of the city. Congratulations and best wishes to all who are nominated in their categories."

See you all at the Devenish on Friday night for the sell-out gala evening.