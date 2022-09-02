Plans for 400 homes as part of new Transport Hub at Grosvenor Road

BELFAST City Council have approved plans for housing at the site of the new Belfast Transport Hub.

It is expected that the proposal will deliver a minimum of 400 new homes and at least 80 social and affordable housing units, which would support people in housing need.

The mixed use scheme known as Weaver's Cross is located to the East and West of Durham Street and South of Grosvenor Road and will include affordable housing, office space and will also see the construction of a 128 room hotel, retail units, cafes, bars and restaurants.

IoD NI members had the pleasure of visiting Translink this morning and hearing about their Weavers cross regeneration project, as well as viewing the Weaver's cross site.



Thank you to @Translink_NI and @CEOTranslink_NI for hosting our members for a very informative morning! pic.twitter.com/GSyOICBPOK — IoD Northern Ireland (@IoDNI) September 1, 2022

The project will redevelop lands freed up by the future closure of the existing Europa Bus Station and Great Victoria Street train station.

Planning Committee Deputy Chair Councillor Conor Maskey said: “This is positive news for the city with this planning proposal at Belfast’s new Transport Hub providing a significant opportunity for both investment and job creation.

“It will make effective use of previously developed land and provide a really important mixed-use scheme that will cater for a wide range of uses including employment, retail, community issues and housing which will support the Council’s aims of increasing city centre living.”