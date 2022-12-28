Tributes paid to playwright and 'beautiful gentle soul' Jo Egan

TRIBUTES have been paid to Belfast-based playwright Jo Egan who sadly lost her life on Christmas Eve.

Ms Egan was nationally renowned having written several plays performed across the country including at local venues such as the Lyric Theatre and the Grand Opera House in Belfast and the Playhouse Theatre in Derry City.

In 2015, Jo founded Macha Productions, a professional theatre company with Fionnuala Kennedy. The company makes theatre with voices and communities that are largely absent from the cultural landscape.

Jo died following a road traffic collision in Co. Wicklow on Christmas Eve.

West Belfast freelance artist Alison McCrudden described Jo as a “real force of nature” and a “trailblazer who empowered everybody she met".

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, Alison paid an emotional tribute to her friend.

“Jo was an incredible woman,” she said. “She empowered everybody she met but particularly women and particularly those who didn’t have a voice. She was mad about social justice, and she challenged everything, both on a personal and professional level. Representation was so important to her and giving people a voice. You always walked away believing that you could do anything with Jo.”

Alison also described the “beautiful gentle soul” that Jo was.

“There wasn’t anything you couldn’t do in Jo’s eyes,” she continued. "I don’t think there is anybody Jo didn’t touch in some way or form in the industry here. She worked with everybody, and she would have worked with anybody.

We are devastated by the death of our close friend & colleague @Macha_NI Jo Egan. Jo was a great friend to the company and facilitated many writing workshops for our members. We extend our sympathies to Jo’s family, friends & wider artistic community. We will miss her very much x pic.twitter.com/aouIUmx4ul — Brassneck Youth (@brassneckyouth) December 27, 2022

“She was an amazing playwright. Jo would come up with an epic masterpiece. She wrote a play called ‘The Crack in Everything’ which was dealing with testimonies from people who had children who died as a result of the Troubles. I was thinking about it, and she was the crack in everything. In order for the light to get through there has to be a crack, Jo was the crack in everything."

The Lyric Theatre stated that they are “devastated to learn of the tragic loss".

“Our thoughts are with her family and the wider artistic community at this time,” a statement read.

The MAC Theatre said they are “deeply saddened" to hear the news of Jo's death.

“Jo and her talent for creating amazing theatre, mentoring and addressing social issues will be so missed. RIP Jo. Thoughts are with her family and friends.”