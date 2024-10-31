Tributes paid to boxer Frankie Carrothers after sudden passing

TRIBUTES: The community has been left in shock following the sudden passing of Frankie Carrothers (33)

TRIBUTES have been paid to West Belfast boxer Frankie Carrothers after his sudden passing.

As a fighter in the super heavyweight category, Frankie boxed for Clonard ABC, St John Bosco and Gleann ABC. He also worked as a taxi driver, including Peter Pan Taxis.

Frankie's sudden passing at the age of 33 has left many in the community in shock and tributes have poured in for a 'gentleman' who was 'loved by everyone'.

From the Grosvenor Road, Frankie was a well-known figure in both the local boxing world and the local community.

Boxer Pádraig McCrory, speaking to Belfast Boxers, last night said: "I want to say Rest In Peace to Frankie Carrothers. Today we have lost a friend, a member of our boxing team and Belfast Boxing have lost a big figure. Rest In Peace Frankie, it's a big loss to the community."

In their own tribute, Belfast Boxers posted: "Heartbreaking news this morning hearing of the passing of our good friend Frankie Carrothers. Never heard anyone say a bad word about the St John Bosco boxing legend. Everyone at Belfast Boxers group are gutted. Rest In Peace big man."

Clonard ABC, one of Frankie's former boxing clubs, posted: "A sad day for the club as former boxer Frankie Carrothers has passed away this morning. Frankie was a real gentleman and will be sadly missed by everyone."

DJ Tommy Twin posted a moving tribute to Frankie, saying: "I've been in absolute shock. Me and Frankie were having the usual banter last night back and forward.

"Frankie was one of life's good guys, always wanted to have a laugh and had good things to say, was straight up and a good friend to many.

"We shared some funny moments over the years and this morning getting this news is truly heartbreaking. Thinking of all his family and friends back home during this difficult time. What a sad day and loss to West Belfast."

Thirteen years ago, he was fighting for his life after being struck down by meningitis



Tonight, having lost five stone since August, Frankie ‘Bring Your Brothers’ Carrothers fights in an Ulster Elite semi-final at the Devenish



Story in @irishnewssporthttps://t.co/lOnt9Q1tsM — Neil Loughran (@neil_loughran) February 20, 2020

Boxer Ciaran McVarnock posted: "Real real sad news today about Frankie Carrothers, Belfast has lost one of their real good guys, a heart of gold and a gentleman.

"No-one could ever say a bad word about him. Absolutely loved his boxing. What a great boxing name he had, Frankie 'Bring your Brothers' Carrothers, will definitely be missed. Rest easy, Champ."

In 2020, Frankie spent three days in intensive care fighting Covid and also spoke in recent years about battles against meningitis and Bell's Palsy but overcame them in 2020 to fight in the super-heavyweight semi-final in the Ulster Elite Championships.

Mallons Funeral Directors posted: "Frankie Carrothers, beloved son of Tommy and Mary, a loving brother to Michael and Kevin, loving grandson of Sheila, a much loved brother in law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. R.I.P. Funeral arrangements to follow. St Pio Pray for him. Family flowers only. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. All enquiries to Mallon Brothers Funeral Directors."