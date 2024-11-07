Tributes paid to former Alliance MLA Anna Lo who has passed away aged 74

TRAILBLAZER: Anna Lo, who has passed away aged 74, has been described as a trail-blazing MLA who was dedicated to South Belfast

TRIBUTES have been paid to former Alliance MLA Anna Lo who has passed away following an illness, aged 74.

Ms Lo, who was born in Hong Kong, made history in 2007 by becoming the first ethnic minority politician elected to the Assembly where she represented South Belfast and the first politician of Chinese ethnicity elected to any legislative body in Western Europe.

Ms Lo leaves behind two sons, Conall and Owen, daughter-in-law Fiona, two grandchildren and her partner Robert.

Speaking on her passing, Alliance leader Naomi Long described Anna Lo as a ground-breaker who was passionately dedicated to her constituents.

“Anna will forever be remembered as a ground-breaker in local politics. However, she brought a wealth of experience, insight and intelligence to politics from her previous roles in social work, broadcasting, community development and advocacy.

“Her dedication and passion for serving her constituents were later rewarded when she was re-elected with an increased mandate. She had a number of causes close to her heart, including protection of the environment and human rights, and was a strong voice on women's rights and equality.

“Despite facing appalling racism from some quarters, she was brave in facing down her abusers. Her friends and colleagues loved her greatly, and were a source of great support for her in those trying times."

Anna Lo was an amazing woman, one of the first I had a connection with in our team.



When I was part of the staff team she loved taking us all for a cup of tea in the members room for a bit of team spirit.



Her work on women's rights & integrity in politics will be remembered. https://t.co/q8YL7crHzA — Nuala McAllister MLA (@NualaMcAllister) November 7, 2024

The Alliance leader continued: “On a personal level, Anna was a great friend and encourager. She was also someone I admired enormously, long before she was involved in party politics. Her service to the Chinese community, to good relations and to the city of Belfast, much of which went unseen by most, was transformational.

“I am so sad to learn of her passing and will miss her warmth, her humour, her kindness and her courage as will everyone in Alliance. Anna's legacy will live on and my thoughts are with her family at this sad time.”

Sorry to hear this news. I first met Anna as a community activist over 20yrs ago in the Market area along with my late daddy. She worked at the Chinese Welfare Assoc & we worked together to develop Hong Ling Gardens accommodation for Chinese elderly. Condolences to her family 🙏🏼 https://t.co/fcJuihyKQx — Deirdre Hargey (@DeirdreHargey) November 7, 2024

Former Alliance Leader David Ford also added his sympathies following Anna’s death.

“I first met Anna in her previous career as a social worker, where she was known for the exemplary care she gave all her clients,” he said.

“On a professional level, she gave Alliance a massive boost when she made the party’s first Assembly gain in South Belfast in 2007. I was also pleased to have her chair the Environment Committee at the Assembly, where she expertly held the Department and Minister to account.

“I am sad to hear the news of her passing but her legacy as a trailblazer in Northern Ireland politics will live on.”