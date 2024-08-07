Tributes paid to North Belfast publican and referee Peter McGrath

TRIBUTES have been paid to a North Belfast publican and referee who will be remembered as an "absolute gentleman".

Peter McGrath (51), owner of McGrath's Bar on the Cliftonville Road, passed away at the weekend following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Peter was well-known in soccer circles, having refereed in the Irish League for over 20 years.

In a statement, Crumlin Star FC said: "We are all devastated to learn of the passing of our dear friend, supporter and sponsor Peter McGrath.

"We offer our condolences to his family and send our thoughts and prayers. Peter's kindness and generosity towards our club will never be forgotten. An absolute gentleman who will be sadly missed."

Cliftonville Football Club said they were "saddened" to learn of the loss of Peter.

"An Irish League official for more than two decades, Peter was also a well known Cliftonville Road publican and a familiar face at Solitude over his many years of service to the game.

"All at the Reds share in the wider football family’s mourning and we extend our deepest sympathies to Peter’s many friends and family as well as his colleagues in the refereeing fraternity at this very difficult time."

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood added: “I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Peter McGrath.

"He very kindly took time out with me at my first game back after my own cancer treatment to share his experiences. It was something I appreciated and that I will not forget.

“I last spoke with him at the Irish Cup final in May where he had selflessly arranged tickets and hospitality for colleagues. That was the measure of him.

“My thoughts, and those of the Association, are with his friends and family at this time.

As a mark of respect, there will be a minute's applause at all NIFL matches this weekend to celebrate his life.

Peter's funeral will take place at 10am on Thursday at Holy Cross Church in Ardoyne.