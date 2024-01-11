Seán McKinley was a 'cherished member of the Falls community'

REMEMBERED: Tributes have been paid on the passing of Sean McKinley

TRIBUTES have been paid to a well known member of the Falls community who passed away suddenly on January 7.

A dedicated republican and former Volunteer, Seán McKinley became known around the world when he was featured in a documentary shot in 1974 by British journalist, writer and documentary filmmaker Peter Taylor.

TV: Sean McKinley featured in the Peter Taylor's 1974 documentary on Divis Flats

Although Seán was just 12 years old in the documentary, he had an IRA tattoo on his left hand. He told Peter Taylor that when he grew up he would join the IRA and fight against the British – and he did just that.

In 2014, 40 years after their first meeting, Peter Taylor tracked Sean down and the pair discussed Sean's life and decisions.

Tributes poured in for Sean from many places including The Felons, Pat Sheehan MLA and RNU Béal Feirste, with many also leaving comments on his passing.

Mr Sheehan said of Sean's passing: "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a friend and cherished member of the greater Falls community, Sean McKinley.

"My thoughts are with his family and all those who loved and adored him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Seán was the beloved father of Kelly, Lauren and Sinead, a loving grandfather to Ethan and Caragh, much loved partner of the late Pauline, loving brother of Kevin, Oliver, Thomas, Paul, Bridget and the late Rosemary, Patrick, Henry and Gerard and a loving uncle to all his nephews and neices.

Seán will repose at his late home, 67 Roden Street. His remains will leave his home on Friday at 2.15pm for 3pm Requiem Mass in St Peter's Cathedral followed by a service in Roselawn Crematorium at 5.20pm.