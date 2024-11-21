Tributes paid to veteran journalist Ken Reid

TRIBUTES: Ken Reid was a feature on a TV screens for over three decades

TRIBUTES have been paid to former UTV political editor Ken Reid (69) who has died following a long illness.

Mr Reid joined UTV in 1994 after a career in local journalism and led their coverage of politics for several decades. He was honoured by Queen’s University earlier this year for his contribution to journalism.

In 2017, he revealed he had been diagnosed with a form of leukaemia but continued to work until his retirement in 2021.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill expressed her condolences with the family of Ken Reid following his death.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Reid, a true giant in local journalism, and an all-round gentleman," she said.

“Ken was an award-winning journalist who was incredibly dedicated to his work, having covered some of the most historic moments in our politics.

“His strength and courage in the face of illness served as an inspiration to many, as he became a powerful advocate for raising awareness of cancer. We mourn the loss of a dear friend, and a remarkable man.

The Reid family would like to thank everyone for the lovely tributes and kind words



They have been a great source to comfort — Ken Reid (@bigkenreid) November 21, 2024

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Liz, their children and grandchildren, and his colleagues at ITV during this incredibly difficult time.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP also paid tribute.

“For generations of people in Northern Ireland Ken Reid was a familiar face on our television screens," she said.

"From the darkest days of the Troubles to the Good Friday Agreement and the early years of the peace settlement, he was a reassuring figure, who offered keen analysis with a comforting whit and easy charm, though he suffered no fools.

“Right up until his retirement, Ken was very active and our paths crossed on many occasions as he covered every facet of political life here. The high regard he was held in by everyone in Northern Ireland has been evident in the outpouring of love and support for him as he courageously and stoically battled illness in recent years.

“On behalf of the SDLP I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and UTV and media colleagues. His impact on the media landscape here will not be soon forgotten.”

Ken Reid. Nobody did it better. pic.twitter.com/GhVjr6cvRM — Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) November 20, 2024

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, who worked with Ken Reid in UTV, said: “I met Ken just a few weeks back at a blood cancer awareness event and he was in good spirits. While he had a long struggle with poor health, his death is still a shock.

“I will remember him not just as a friend and a long-standing colleague, but as one of best journalists Northern Ireland has produced. Most importantly, he was a good and kind man, always supportive to fellow journalists regardless of who they worked for.

“His integrity and professionalism meant he was trusted and respected across the political spectrum. He landed countless scoops as a result. Because he was authentic, kind, curious and caring in equal measure. He was even handed and entirely trustworthy.

“He had a zest for life, for work and for sport. Most of all, he had a deep and abiding love for his family. All of us who worked with him and knew him are devastated today. The world of broadcasting and journalism is a lesser place without Big Ken. My broadcasting brother.”