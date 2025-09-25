Trócaire begins new chapter with Belfast office move

TRÓCAIRE, the overseas development agency, has officially opened its new office in central Belfast.

The organisation, a fixture on King Street for over 25 years, has moved a short distance away to a location in Berry Street adjacent to St Mary’s Church. The office was opened by Bishop Alan McGuckian, Bishop of Down and Connor.

Peter Heaney, Trócaire’s Head of Region for the North, says the move will help the organisation continue to strengthen its work in the region.

“There has always been an amazing amount of solidarity in Northern Ireland for our work to support those in the Global South living with extreme poverty and the daily challenges posed by issues including conflict and climate change.

“Gerry O’Hare opened Trócaire’s first office in Northern Ireland in Belfast in 1988 and since then we’ve been proud to work together with the people of Northern Ireland for a more just world, generating real change for some of the world’s most vulnerable and oppressed communities. We’re delighted to be able to continue this work in a new office where we can connect with our generous supporters and those engaged in our campaigning, advocacy and development education work.

“I want to thank the many clergy, parishioners, teachers, students and members of the public whose support has made, and continues to make, our life-changing work possible. This support is even more crucial in the current environment where we have seen governments slash overseas aid budgets which has affected the lives of millions.

Trócaire’s new office is located at 60-64 Berry St, Belfast BT1 1JF. To find out more about Trócaire’s work visit www.trocaire.org