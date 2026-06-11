SIXTEEN arrests have been made and 12 police officers injured following disorder in North Belfast on Wednesday night.

Disturbances were reported at Sandyknowes, Glengormley and Newtownabbey.

The protests and violence were sparked after a man was left with serious injuries, including losing an eye, after being attacked in north Belfast on Monday night

A clean up operation is underway at the top of the Antrim Road in Glengormley where a large group attacked police with missiles.

Live television footage showed individuals breaking up pavement slabs and fences from nearby gardens and setting bins alight.

Police deployed a water cannon on several occasions in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

SDLP North Belfast Councillor Carl Whyte condemned the violence.

“For another night, masked figures came onto our streets, terrorised local communities, destroyed property and attacked police officers. This was a frightening experience for families living in these areas, regardless of where they come from," he said.

“A number of police officers have been left with injuries. I thank them for their efforts and wish them a speedy recovery. We have also seen a number of arrests, many involving young people whose lives may be forever altered by their decision to take part in this disorder. This morning people are picking up the pieces, while fear within our migrant communities has only increased.

“The scenes we have witnessed over recent days have been motivated by nothing but hatred. This is racism, pure and simple. It has been whipped up by far-right agitators and anonymous social media accounts who have brought violence to our streets and Belfast to a standstill.

“We can take some heart that the violence was not on the same scale as Tuesday night, but we now need political and community leadership to bring this disorder to an end. There can be no equivocation. This racism must be called out for what it is, our migrant communities must be protected and those involved in this violence must face justice.”