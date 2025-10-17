Two arrests after aggravated burglary where householder received head injuries

TWO men have been arrested following a report of an aggravated burglary in North Belfast.

Just after midnight on Friday morning a police patrol was flagged down by a man with facial and head injuries who claimed to have been assaulted by two men who forced entry into his property.

When police arrived at the address in the Victoria Parade area they arrested a 26-year-old and 33-year-old man.

Detective Sergeant Long said: "Both were arrested on a number of offences including aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and attempted grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody at this time."

The man was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.