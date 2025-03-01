Market arches redevelopment projects receives major funding

MARKET TUNNELS PROJECT: The plan for vacant land bordered by the train station, right, and the blocked tunnels under the road (centre) has been granted significant funding Bayview Media

TWO key projects in South Belfast are to receive major funding in an extension to a city development initiative.

A total of £9 million has been announced as part of a multi-million pound add-on to the Urban Villages Capital Plan – and the two projects have been announced as beneficiaries.

The Market Arches project is the regeneration of eight tunnels in the former railway arches located directly below East Bridge Street. The tunnels will be reopened and developed as interconnecting commercial and social spaces.

The project will create space for community projects and social business enterprises to tackle area-based deprivation and improve linkages between areas of need and areas of opportunity. It is anticipated that the scheme will generate significant local employment. Core facilities will include a gym, café/restaurant and a childcare facility.

The second South Belfast project is the redevelopment of the former School of Music on Donegall Pass with a range of social economy, charitable and creative ventures established within the building.

The premises have been vacant since 2009 and are now in a state of significant dereliction. The project will respond to the disrepair in creative ways, bringing renewed light and energy to the heart of Donegall Pass that will radiate out into the wider city of Belfast. A range of creatives and artists will be core to driving it forward.

Alliance South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw welcomed news of the funding.

"The multi-million pound extension to the Urban Villages Capital Plan is a welcome broadening of the funding and will provide a significant boost to urban areas in South Belfast which have worked so hard to make their case," she said.

"Much of this funding allocation will support projects in the Donegall Pass and Market area on the edge of the city centre. Communities in those areas have shown incredible determination to develop their projects and reach this stage.

"This initiative will see a significant regeneration of local sites, creating employment and services for local residents while also developing a new vibrancy in the areas.

"The development of facilities such as for childcare and of creative spaces is an essential aspect of community well-being, and I very much welcome that it is not being overlooked."