North Belfast groups earn honours at Belfast Healthy Cities Awards

TWO North Belfast organisations have been recognised at the annual Belfast Healthy Cities Awards.

The awards, which are divided into three categories which reflect the current priorities of the WHO Healthy Cities Programme, looked for leading projects in the areas of Active Travel and Healthy Transport, Community Prosperity and Mental Wellbeing.

With entries from a range of projects across Belfast, a panel of judges had the difficult task of whittling down the long list to award winners and highly commended groups in each category.

In the 'Healthy Travel & Active Transport' category, Ligoniel Healthy Living Centre scooped the honour for their 'Legging it in Ligoniel' programme.

Bosco Cafe/Artillery Youth Group took the top prize in the 'Community Prosperity' category.

WINNERS: Bosco Cafe/Artillery Youth Group

Speaking at the awards Joan Devlin, Chief Executive of Belfast Healthy Cities said: “The Healthy Belfast awards are now in their ninth year and they provide an important platform to acknowledge and celebrate the work of local groups who are striving to promote positive wellbeing, inclusive communities and healthy places.

“Every year, the judging panel is faced with a difficult task in selecting winning projects. This is a clear reflection of the work going on across Belfast to address health inequality and promote healthy places.

"These fantastic organisations make such a positive contribution in their local communities and are drivers in transforming Belfast into an inclusive and healthy place.

"They work tirelessly to be ambassadors of a healthier Belfast and it amazing to be able to acknowledge that.”