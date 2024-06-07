UEFA's Belfast visit next week should focus minds on Casement

SDLP West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty has said that a visit by UEFA to the city next week should focus minds on funding for Casement Park.

Councillor Doherty raised his concerns about the future of the project at a meeting of Belfast City Council on Monday evening.

He said without agreed funding there was a risk of Belfast missing out on the Euros.

“The visit of UEFA to Belfast next week is an important moment as we seek to have Casement Park built in time for the Euros," he said.

Hosting Euro 2028 at Casement Park and in West Belfast would be incredible for this community and for the entire city.



— Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) June 4, 2024

"The reality is that if work doesn’t begin on the stadium soon then we will miss out on bringing one of the biggest sporting tournaments in the world to our city and lose all the associated benefits that brings.

“I cannot understand the lack of urgency on this issue. While I accept we need a significant financial commitment to get Casement built, the Euros alone has the potential to bring over £100m into our local economy and that’s not withstanding the huge benefits that a modern stadium will have for West Belfast and our entire city for generations to come.

“I fear we are quickly running out of time. The situation has been complicated by the upcoming election, but the Executive must engage with their counterparts in Britain about getting the necessary funding in place so that it can be signed off as quickly as possible and work can begin.

"I’m extremely disappointed that my motion calling for an emergency meeting of council to discuss this important issue was rejected and will be submitting another.

"This is an opportunity we can’t afford to miss and council must do everything it can to put pressure on those holding us back.”