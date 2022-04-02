City Hall backs Windsor UEFA final bid

Belfast City Council will support a bid to host the 2023 UEFA Conference League Final at Windsor Park.



The Irish Football Association (IFA) had asked the local authority to back its plans to bring the third-tier European football competition final to South Belfast.



Councillors agreed to support the bid at this week's meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.



In August 2021, Belfast hosted the UEFA Super Cup final at Windsor Park, with the Council providing £200,000 for the event.



According to a Council report, funding was allocated to "City Animation, Fan Mobility and Fan Experience, the Formal Dinner in the City Hall and other City logistics."



The tie between Chelsea and Villareal created an "estimated 12,725 bed nights" in Belfast and generated "£1.12 million for the local accommodation sector," the Council said.



"A further £700,000 was spent by attendees while in Northern Ireland for the match. The direct economic impact of the event has been measured at £3.9 million with a total economic impact of over £4 million," the Council’s report stated.



"The benefits generated by the Super Cup also extend beyond the economic impacts. The match was aired on television and digital media all around the world, attracting an audience of 24.4 million."



It added: "It should also be noted that this event was impacted by the pandemic."

This week's decision will see the Council write a letter of support for the IFA bid, but does not commit it to any funding arrangement.