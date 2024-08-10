Ulster Orchestra strikes a chord with Townsend Church renovation

THE Ulster Orchestra has been given the green light for the restoration and redevelopment of Townsend Street Presbyterian Church as its new home.

The church at the Falls Road/Shankill interface, which held its last service in September 2022, has been used by the Ulster Orchestra for rehearsals.

Over the next two years, the complex, comprising three buildings including Townsend Street Church, a former school and a Memorial Hall will be renamed Ulster Orchestra at Townsend.

It will undergo major works to reinstate deteriorated architectural features, bring its history to life and enable it to once again, play a vibrant role within the local community.

As well as providing a much-needed home for the Orchestra, the restoration will also create a rehearsal and event space, a music learning and community engagement hub, a dedicated recording studio, additional rehearsal rooms and spaces to rent.

The last minister at Townsend, Rev Jack Lamb, was a highly regarded bridge-builder who did much to foster warm relations with community bodies across the peace line. The new complex is set to build on the foundation he laid between Townsend Presbyterian Church and Raidió Fáilte and St Comgall's on the Falls.

BRIDGE-BUILDERS: Flashback to Easter 2008 when the Stations of the Cross procession from Clonard to the Shankill paused at Townsend Street Church - Samuel Ashe, Fr Gerry Reynolds, Rev Jim Rea and Rev Jack Lamb

Regarded as one of the most beautiful buildings in Belfast, Townsend Street Presbyterian boast several important art works including stained glass windows related to An Túr Gloine co-operative studio.

As part of the Foyle Foundation’s partnership support, Townsend Street Church itself will be re-named The Foyle Foundation Hall at Townsend.

Auveen Sands, Ulster Orchestra Chief Executive welcomed the funding approval.

“Our key vision is to be a vital force in the cultural, social and educational life of Northern Ireland. We already work closely with many local communities through our learning and community education programme, but we want everyone to have access to our music and to deliver even more diverse and engaging activities," she said.

"By having our own home, this is more achievable and an exciting opportunity to embed ourselves in the heart of the community."