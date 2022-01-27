Unique initiative as Short Strand community receives life-saving defibrillator training

SHORT Strand’s Doyle Youth Club workers underwent life-saving training in the use of defibrillators last night, in what was the second evening of a four night initiative to train up to 50 members of the community in how to use the life-saving equipment.

Joe Ferris, Youth Support Worker in Charge at Doyle Youth Club, explained how the community obtained the defibrillators and began being trained up in their use.

“Unfortunately a few years ago one of our esteemed colleagues, who worked with us, and was well-known in the community, Tommy Black, lost his life due to a heart attack.

“Ourselves at Doyle Youth Club, and Bernie McConnell-Black from Short Strand Community Forum, who was the wife of Tommy Black, launched the initiative to get one defibrillator for the area, but the community response was amazing.”

Such was the original response that Short Strand was able to acquire five defibrillators for the area, however, like most pieces of medical equipment they can be useless unless people undergo training in how to properly use them.

Joe said the local community were very quick in learning how to use the defibrillators, as well as making sure people in the area knew where they where stored.

“When we got the defibrillators we got 120 trained up on how to use them. This time around, thanks to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, they’ve funded this new round of training. It’s great having five defibrillators, but what’s most important is having people trained up on how to use them.”

Medical experts state that those who already know how to use the equipment should also undergo regular check-ups to keep the knowledge fresh.

Danish Team Doctor Morten Boesen has said in a press conference about Christian Eriksen, “he was gone, we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defib”. — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) June 13, 2021

Joe explained how it was not just sports coaches, but also the wider community at large who were being trained up in their use – from bar workers and shopkeepers, to schoolteachers.

“On Tuesday we had the senior football coaches from St Matthews and local bar staff. It’s the youth workers and other football coaches tonight. Next Monday we’ll have community staff and shopkeepers, and Tuesday will be schoolteachers and other shop workers, plus anyone else who wants to do it.”

He added: “Across the four nights, we’re aiming to get 50 people trained up, along with the 120 people who already have been trained. It’s a brilliant initiative, the community are all aware of where the defibrillator’s are stored, which is really positive, because we are seeing more and more people are dying from heart attacks. Those defibrillators can and do save lives.”

With society becoming more aware of the dangers sudden heart problems can cause, Joe outlined a well-known example which many people saw on their television, in which a defibrillator was used and resulted in saving the life of footballer Christian Eriksen during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championships.

“We’re a youth club, and a sports club," he said. "In the last Euros everyone saw what happened to the Danish player Christian Eriksen who collapsed on the pitch, and a lot of our young players look up to him as an idol, so it’s great our football coaches have the defibrillator and know how to use them in the event of a worst case scenario.”

Joe noted that staff would continue to keep on top of their training with defibrillators, and the equipment would always be available to anyone in the community in need of help.

“The defibrillators are a vital piece of equipment in trying to save someone’s life, no matter their age.”