MAJOR clearance and cleaning works have been completed on the Upper Springfield Road, improving safety for pedestrians, residents and road users.

The works saw footpaths, verges and hedges cut back and cleared along the route, following concerns raised by parents with West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly about dangerous conditions, particularly along the back road used by students attending St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School.

Parents highlighted that overgrown hedges and vegetation had narrowed footpaths and reduced visibility, creating risks for pupils walking to and from school, as well as for motorists using the road.

Following these concerns, Aisling Reilly MLA engaged with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to assess what work was required and whether a full road closure would be necessary to safely carry out the clearance. DfI confirmed they would examine the scale of the works needed.

Local company Breedon Group subsequently requested a full road closure to allow the clearance works to be carried out safely and efficiently. This request was approved by DfI, enabling the works to proceed.

Councillor Arder Carson said the involvement of a local business had delivered clear benefits for the wider community.

“The overgrowth along this stretch had become a real issue, narrowing the road and footpaths and reducing visibility for drivers,” he said.

“The clearance work carried out has made the area safer for residents, pedestrians and motorists, and it’s positive to see a local business stepping in and giving something back to the community.”

Councillor Micheal Donnelly highlighted the importance of the works for school safety.

“These works were particularly important for students using the back lane to St Mary’s CBGS,” he said.

“Parents raised serious concerns, and it’s welcome to see practical action taken to improve safety for young people travelling to and from school.”

Aisling Reilly MLA added: “This is a great example of how local concerns can be addressed when communities, public bodies and local businesses work together.

“I want to thank Breedon Group for carrying out the clearance works and DFI for facilitating the road closure and responding to the safety concerns raised.”

The improvements have been widely welcomed by residents, who have noted increased visibility and safer conditions along the Upper Springfield Road for all road users.