Antrim Road café offering school kids free breakfasts

A NORTH Belfast café has started a free breakfast club for local schoolchildren in the morning.

Use Your Loaf on the Antrim Road said the club will run for the foreseeable future, giving children the option of fruit, juice, cereals, porridge, cereal bars, as well as warm food, including toast.

Owner, John Kelly explained: "We are all suffering with the price of things and the rises and prices are absolutely unreal.

"We are offering a free breakfast club for all school kids. The thought of kids going without food is turning my stomach. It is 2022 and the thoughts of kids going hungry makes me sick so if anyone needs our assistance call in and we will sort you out.

"If we go out of business ourselves, I would rather go out doing what we could for the people of our community and go out on a high and help.

"Please spread the word. We will do this for as long as we can.People should not have to choose between heating and eating."