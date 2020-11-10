UVF wreath laid at City Hall cenotaph removed

Sinn Féin is calling for an internal review after a UVF wreath was laid at Belfast City Council’s cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall.

It is understood that the wreath, which has since been removed, was laid as part of Remembrance Sunday commemorations. A Belfast City Council spokesperson said that the placing of the wreath was “not part” of the official acts of remembrance organised by the Council.

Sinn Féin council group leader, Councillor Ciarán Beattie, said that he had spoken to the council’s Chief Executive Suzanne Wylie asking for an internal review.

“Obviously there has been a lot of coverage around this, particularly on social media and we want to get the answers on it. We need to make sure that this is treated sensitively going forward," he said. "We need to make sure that there is no hurt caused to anyone whether it’s through wreaths or displays in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.”

The spokesperson for Belfast City Council added: “The cenotaph is a public area and, around this time of the year, organisations and individuals also lay their own wreaths in remembrance.

"They were given the opportunity to do so yesterday, following the official ceremony, at specially allocated time slots, in accordance with current public health guidelines.

"The wreath was removed on Monday morning, and the matter will be discussed with party group leaders later this week.”



