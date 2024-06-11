Varadkar confirmed for Ireland's Future conference in Belfast

BELFAST BOUND: Leo Varadkar will speak at the Ireland's Future event this weekend in the city Photo: Sasko Lazarov/© RollingNews.ie

FORMER Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to address a major conference in Belfast this weekend on planning for Irish unity.

Mr Varadkar will take part in the Ireland’s Future: Pathway to Change conference at the SSE Arena on Saturday June 15. Earlier this year he resigned as Taoiseach citing ‘personal and political’ reasons.

Other speakers on the day include Professor Brendan O’Leary, trade union leader Mick Lynch, GAA President Jarlath Burns, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and the SDLP’s Claire Hanna.

Several discussions will take place during the day including ‘A Protestant Perspective’ featuring John Alderdice, Claire Mitchell, Wallace Thompson and David Adams. Other discussions will focus on health, the labour movement and the arts, as well as several political panels with politicians from across the island. This is the latest Ireland’s Future event. Thousands of attendees have been drawn to previous conferences in recent years.

Ireland's Future are calling on people to book their tickets for the event.

“We are now in new territory. We are firmly in border poll territory. It is imperative that we all engage in the conversation and ensure that society is ready for the change that our island will soon undergo,” said a spokesperson for Ireland's Future.

Tickets are available from https://www.ticketmaster.ie/ireland-s-future-presents-pathway-to-change-belfast-15-06-2024/event/38005F42B36C13BC